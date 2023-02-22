The first half was definitely dictated by the favored Manchester City and it seemed that the fate of promotion could be decided already in the first meeting. The English had a definite advantage in possession (74-26%), shots (7-1) and corner kicks (3-0). The hosts were extras, they didn’t exist on the pitch, they had trouble replacing a few passes and very quickly after taking over, they lost the ball. The first shot, the only one in this part, was given by RB Leipzig only in the last seconds. Timo Werner’s attempt, however, was caught without problems by Ederson.

A mistake by RB Leipzig and a goal by Mahrez

The visitors dominated, but little came of it. They had no good chances to score. To lead, they had to receive a gift from the hosts. At around 30 meters Xaver Schlager made an inaccurate pass to Konrad Laimer, Grealish intercepted the ball and passed it to Mahrez. The Manchester City winger ran into the box, shot from fifteen meters into the long corner and Janis Blaswich, RB Leipzig’s goalkeeper, didn’t even move.

After the change of sides, the hosts played better. A very good change was made by the right winger Benjamin Henrichs. After only ten minutes, he could have scored twice. In the 55th minute he had a great opportunity. He got a brilliant through pass, was one-on-one with goalkeeper Ederson, but from eleven yards he shot just wide of the post.

Eight minutes later, Andre Silva was close to equalizing. He spun the defender around in the penalty area, he was alone with Ederson, he tried to beat him with an undercut, but the visitors’ goalkeeper made a great save. The hosts achieved their goal in the 70th minute. Marcel Halstenberg crossed from the left side, and Croatian Josko Gvardiol jumped the highest on the fourth meter, won a duel with Ruben Dias and hit the net with his head.

Not much happened on the pitch for the last twenty minutes of the match.

It is worth noting that both teams played in weakened squads. Kevin De Bruyne and two defenders: Aymeric Laporte and John Stones could not play in the visiting team. Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, defender Abdou Diallo and midfielder Dani Olmo did not play in Leipzig.

The return match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will take place on Tuesday, March 14. In another Champions League game on Wednesday, Inter Milan won 1-0 against FC Porto thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s 86th-minute goal.

RB Leipzig – Manchester City 1:1 (0:1)

Goals: Guardiol (70.) – Mahrez (27.)