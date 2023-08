Clubs from Saudi Arabia continue their brazen spending spree, buying one star after another. The last in line so far is the Brazilian football representative Fabinho, who transferred from Liverpool to the Saudi Arabian club al-Ittihad. According to the British media, the reigning champion will pay 40 million pounds (about 1.1 billion crowns) for the 29-year-old midfielder. Fabinho signed a three-year contract with the Jeddah club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook