A personal story about the German playmaker, who has just announced his retirement.

I don’t remember a player I loved and hated as deeply as Mesut Özil. And not even a player who has made me change my mind more frequently: from master to lackey, from indispensable element to golden pensioner, from savior of the country to ballast, from misunderstood to impostor.

When he arrived at Arsenal, in a team that already had Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Tomas Rosicky in their squad, I was ecstatic to have what was universally recognized as the best attacking midfielder in Europe. Imagine, then, seeing him at work within the dictates and philosophy of the game Arsène Wengersomeone who has always known how to get the best out of that type of player and who has always found a place for technically gifted players.

His debut at the Stadium of Light had only fueled that enthusiasm: it took him just eleven minutes to pack his first assist – the house specialty – and he deserved to end the game with a couple of more decisive passeshad it not been for Walcott’s lack of clarity in front of the goal.

The German’s first few months were as dazzling as some of his plays and chorus “You sold Gareth Bale, we got Mesut Özil” addressed to the poor Tottenham fans seemed to become the official soundtrack of a new golden age for Arsenal.

His presence, associated with that of the players already mentioned, but also with forwards such as Walcott and Giroud and further sublimated by the purchase of Alexis Sánchez from Barcelona, ​​seemed to have to project Arsenal into the very top quarters, guaranteeing them the right to fight for the title after years of disappointments. His arrival had been seen as the turning point for the clubwho for years had had to sell their best players and bet on strokes low-cost to settle the debts incurred with the construction of the Emirates Stadium.

And so it was, at least initially. Then at one point the honeymoon ended and someone started turning up their noses at the inevitable negative moments of a player universally known both for its ballistic qualities and for its fluctuating performance. The alarm bells were actually there from the start, but they went unheard, silenced by blind love and total devotion to a player who would not have failed because, very prosaically, he could not fail: if Arsenal’s Özil hadn’t delivered what the king of assists admired in Madrid, then the whole team project would have been a failure. For a club whose spending record for a player was fourteen million, those invested to buy Andrey Arshavin, the almost fifty paid to Real Madrid was a sign of a break with the past and of renewed ambition – at least economically.

In his defence, I believe Mesut Özil was mistreated and never really understood in England, a nation that, footballingly speaking, has never loved football artists like him basically because they are too delicate. It cannot be a coincidence that England has produced very few pure attacking midfielders, and that none of the best exponents of that way of conceiving the role of the last twenty years – Zidane, Riquelme, Kakà, Ronaldinho, Iniesta, Totti – has ever trod the Premier League lawns.

For years I was among those who most vehemently defended Mesut Özil from those who accused him of not running enough, of having a body language negative, not to help the team in the non-possession phase. After all, criticizing the German for his contribution in defense meant understanding little about him and perhaps about football in general. These criticisms, often fueled by self-styled pundits and disgraced radio commentators, were specious – at best – but served their purpose perfectly. to paint Mesut Özil as the luxury accessory of a structurally dysfunctional teamthe scapegoat for the decadence of the last Wenger cycle.

From the outset, there was a big misunderstanding surrounding Mesut Özil’s role at Arsenal. He was asked to do something very different from what he did at Real Madrid: if at the Bernabeu the German was the free electron, the artist, the little wizard in a training and dressing room where the technical and emotional leaders were others, in London he had to be the leader. The driving force, the leadership of the team. The expectations created around Mesut Özil were immediately very highperhaps too much for a shy and subconsciously self-centered player, never used to being a model for the rest of the locker room. For every wrong match, for every lackluster performance, for every absence”by injury”, Mesut Özil was immediately singled out as the spoiled rich footballerthe luxury that Arsenal could not afford, the grain of sand that jammed all the gear.

There hasn’t been the same regularity in exalting its positive moments. In praising the brilliant performances, the decisive plays, which have also been many. In his rookie season, for example, he finished with 13 assists and 7 goals in 40 games. Over the years he has single-handedly dominated some important matches such as the 3-0 at home against Manchester United, the 4-1 against Liverpool or, again against Liverpool, the 3-3 in 2017not to mention what remains, to this day, one of the most influential individual performances I can remember, namely the 3-1 against Leicester in 2019.

Every time Özil was attacked, essentially instrumental and without taking into account all of his performances, I was among those who retorted by rattling off numbers, statistics, highlights and every possible proof of the German’s contribution to the team and its fortunes. As time went on, however, these arguments lost more and more force because the moments to remember became more and more sporadic and distant from each other. If in the 2015/16 season the German was the best player in one of the best teams in the league – then won, however, by Claudio Ranieri’s improbable Leicester – later ones have become a slow descent into mediocritywhich made him more and more of a controversial character and less and less of a footballer.

Meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 is one of the most controversial moments (Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Between confirmed or presumed injuries, increasingly anonymous performances and unjustified absences, Özil has begun to talk more about the renewal negotiation – with an attached salary increase – than for what he did on the pitch (when he played). So, when an agreement was finally found to extend the contract until 2021, the fans were divided. Who was happy for having retained a player of his caliber – after having already lost the quality of Alexis Sánchez – and who, on the other hand, considered the offer formulated by the club to be unjustified and out of budget.

What is certain and unanimously recognized is that Özil, from that moment on, stopped trying. Leaving aside his swan song, that 3-1 against Leicester no longer left a positive mark but, on the contrary, negatively influenced the fate of the club and the team. Supported by what, in my opinion, was the best press office a footballer could wish for, Mesut Özil has divided the Arsenal fans to the point of creating within the Gooners the faction of Özilers, if I can call them that: the fans who claimed that the German was the victim of events, the victim of a conspiracy, the victim of internal feuds. Maybe they were partly right: responsibility for failure – because so we can call the final phase of his cycle in London – they are not to be attributed solely to Mesut Özil. It must be recognized, however, that his attitude on and off the field has helped to create and foment an increasingly unsustainable, toxic atmosphere for the whole club.

Today, if I think back to the many spectacular and decisive plays by the German, to the unconditional love – at times morbid – that the Arsenal fans reserved for him, I can’t explain why it ended so badly, in such a ignoble and mortifying way. How we passed dal gol al Napoli in Champions League to the easy and bitter irony about his constant absences from trips to the north of England? From the pharaonic contract of 2018 to the consensual termination in 2021? From the number 10 shirt to exclusion from the official Europa League and Premier lists?

When I think of Mesut Özil, as an Arsenal fan I feel anger but it’s a different anger from the one that, for example, accompanied the sale of Robin van Persie to Manchester United. The one towards Mesut Özil is a bitter anger, full of frustration for what the German could have done but didn’t do. A player with his technical, tactical and physical qualities could have conquered everything, become the best attacking midfielder the Premier League has ever seen, but he didn’t wanted to do it. Mine is the good-natured anger of someone who sees a friend throw away an infinite talent, and would like to hang it on the wall to tell him to wake up.

Mesut Özil gave me one of the best goals I’ve ever seen. A goal that is beyond all logic because it incorporates two, three exceptional plays that even by themselves make anyone jump off their seat. That goal against Ludogorets will remain forever in the collective memory of all fans, Arsenal fans and others alike.

Likewise, his assist for Giroud on the occasion of a home match against Aston Villa it will remain one of the most spectacular that the Premier League has ever seen: for reading the situation, improvisation and execution, his shot would be difficult to imagine perhaps for 99% of professional players .

That’s why I feel bitterness when I think about Mesut Özil. A player like this, despite having reached very high peaks between Werder, Real Madrid, Arsenal and the German national team, should have done much more. Özil will always carry behind him the riddle of what could have been and was not.