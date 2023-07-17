Home » A blow for Canadian hockey. A major sponsor ends after a sex scandal
Sports

A blow for Canadian hockey. A major sponsor ends after a sex scandal

by admin

Nike will not renew cooperation with the Canadian Hockey Association. It suspended its sponsorship deal with Hockey Canada in 2022, along with a number of other partners, due to the union’s handling of allegations of sexual assault involving members of the under-20 national team. Not even the appointment of the new president of the union, Katherine Henderson, convinced the company to return, the AP agency reported.

