A blow for Canadian hockey. A major sponsor ends after a sex scandal

20
Nike will not renew cooperation with the Canadian Hockey Association. It suspended its sponsorship deal with Hockey Canada in 2022, along with a number of other partners, due to the union’s handling of allegations of sexual assault involving members of the under-20 national team. Not even the appointment of the new president of the union, Katherine Henderson, convinced the company to return, the AP agency reported.
See also The 2023 National Fitness Online Games kicks off with a "full moon" with 2.3 million people participating_Guangming.com