Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was seriously injured shortly before the start of the Spanish football league season. The reigning vice-champion said today that the 31-year-old Belgian tore a ligament in his left knee and will undergo surgery. According to the media, Courtois was injured during training. The Spanish big club is thus looking for a replacement, the arrival of David de Gea from the free market is also offered.

