In the Czech Republic, Sparta Prague’s latest innovation: the bodycam, the camera attached to the shirt. The debut of the cam took place in a friendly and represents a turning point

Fans on the pitch with a player from their team? It seems impossible, but it is the experience that involved the supporters of Sparta Praguewhich after the friendly match against German team Nuremberg published the images recorded through the “bodycam” inserted in the match shirts of two players of the club, Lukas Haraslin and Jacub Jankto

The fans watched the match directly for 90 minutes, experiencing the emotions directly from the grass of the pitch, and had the opportunity to experience the joy of the former Sassuolo midfielder’s goal and his celebration with his teammates.

Not just football – Cams in other sports

The cam model, which is taking its first steps in football, is already present in motorsports: in Formula 1 thanks to the Helmet Cam and in MotoGP with the Shoulder Cam.

The bodycam used in the Czech Republic is nothing more than a GoPro – a model well known by sports lovers for its lightness and adaptability in any situation, even extreme ones.

In reality, GoPro had already been introduced in football: in a commercial of the Nike of 2008, was told through the slogan “Take it to the next level”the story of an Arsenal footballer in action against football champions of the time like Ronaldinho, Messi and Ronaldo.

Last July however, during the friendly match Milan – Colonia, fu the Rossoneri striker Olivier Giroud to wear the cam with MindFly technology.

What future for bodycams in sport?

The goal of the bodycams is to bring fans ever closer to the dynamics of the field, taking them from simple spectators to protagonists of the sporting experience, albeit not operational. The experiment in the Czech Republic met with considerable success among football fans and enthusiasts and represented a further step towards the innovation of sports fan engagement in the near future.

