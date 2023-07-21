Home » A bold plan. The Kangaroos want a busy Summer for the European rematch
A bold plan. The Kangaroos want a busy Summer for the European rematch

Nothing easy awaits Bohemians in the doubleheader of the second preliminary round of the Conference League. And not only for the reason that against them, the European upstarts, are Bodö/Glimt, seasoned (and favored) in cup battles. In addition, due to unfavorable conditions in the iconic Ďolíček, they will have to play the home match at Letná, i.e. in the asylum provided by Sparta Prague. But kangaroos don’t lay down their arms. “Perhaps we will bring such a result from Norway that we will be able to fill Letná. That would be a dream,” coach Jaroslav Veselý fearlessly declared at the pre-season press conference.

