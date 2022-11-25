pavia

Lavinia Magistris is the new Italian weightlifting champion in the under 17 category. The youngest of the Magistris family wins three gold medals and her teammate Marta Barbieri three silvers: six medals is the booty obtained by the two weightlifters of Ginnastica Pavese in Biella, in the finals of the Italian youth championships, where they were followed by coaches Cesare Magistris (father of Lavinia and Lucrezia) and Stefano Dell’anna.

The star of Lavinia shines in particular, which, together with the three gold medals, also establishes three Italian records. The youngest of the Magistris sisters, already classified first in the qualifying competitions, competes on her own with a perfect progression in both specialties: lifting 70kg, 75kg, and 80kg in the snatch and 85kg, 90kg and 97kg in the clean and free participants and impressing with the ease and beauty of the lifts. Lavinia lifts kilos that allow her to disintegrate three Italian under17 records of snatch, momentum and total, conquering the Italian title and three first places in her weight category, results that project her into the national team for the next few years.

Marta Barbieri, the other young weightlifter of President Lorenzo Lanza’s club, also did well, having obtained the qualification in second position. Barbieri in the up to 55kg category has a direct challenge with the Reggio-born weightlifter Angela Briganti, qualified with the same kilos on the total weight of the white and blue, but who has to surrender to a good progression and excellent competition performance of the fifteen-year-old from Pavia. Marta, in fact, brings home two valid tests in the snatch with 54kg and 57kg and two in the sprint with 70kg and 73kg, leaving her opponent behind by 8 kg on the total and managing to climb three times on the second step of the podium, second only to the Veronese Celine Ludovica Delia. Thanks to these excellent performances, the Pavia team conquers the third step of the podium in the women’s team classification, a result that bodes well for the future of the section. M.Sc.