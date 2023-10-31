Home » A Canadian whose skate fatally injured an opponent faces threats. Fans accuse him of intent
This tragedy affected the entire hockey world. American hockey player Adam Johnson, who plays for England’s Nottingham, died in hospital on Sunday after his neck was cut by an opponent’s skate during a match. The 29-year-old forward received a fatal hit from former Pardubice defender Matt Petgrave. Some fans accuse the Canadian of intent and demand punishment for him.

