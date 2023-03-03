Home Sports A chance for fans, the last tickets for the qualifying match against Poland will go on sale
A chance for fans, the last tickets for the qualifying match against Poland will go on sale

So one last offer. Fans who did not have time to buy tickets for the key match of the Czech national football team against Poland will get one last chance. Tickets from unused reservations and blocks will go on sale on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 a.m. The national team will enter the EURO 2024 qualifier against Poland on Friday, March 24, at the Fortuna Arena in Prague. The main pre-sale phase took place at the end of last year and fans bought tickets within a few days.

