Mister Pisani after the 1-0 in the seventh: «We lacked a bit of brilliance but I saw good plots. The way is right “

VIGEVANO

A good first for the City of Vigevano of coach Andrea Pisani who started his journey in the Italian Cup in Settimo Milanese with a 1-0 victory. Against the Milanese, just relegated from Excellence, the goal scored by Limiroli in the 40th minute of the first half was decisive, even if the sensations given by the team in this pre-season phase counted more than the result. Impressions that were encouraging.

«It was undoubtedly a good test – underlines the ducal technician, Andrea Pisani -. We lacked a bit of physical brilliance, but it can be there considering the time of the season and the high temperatures with which this game was played. On the other hand, I have seen good game plots and I am satisfied with what the boys have done ». For the City of Vigevano it is an intense and busy period, but the team is responding well: “At Settimo Milanese we suffered the right, considering also the caliber of the opponent, but also created some good opportunities and in the end we were rewarded with a narrow victory – emphasizes Pisani -. I’m happy because I’m seeing guys who are very willing and motivated, so I’m convinced that the path is the right one and there are all the possibilities to do well ».

The City of Vigevano is a young but fierce team that will try to improve last year’s result when direct salvation arrived, without having to go through the play outs. «We are a group from the green line, with five out of quota always on the field – concludes the coach from Vigevano – Our weak point compared to other teams could be our lack of experience, but we are aware of this and we are working on it. We are trying to give young people experience because on these improvements we will be able to build our team balance ».

The City of Vigevano will be back on the field as early as tomorrow evening at 20.30 when the Barona will arrive at Antona, again for the Italian Cup: a potentially decisive match for the outcome of the group because the biancocelesti with a victory would qualify for the next round, while a a draw would still leave everything open in view of the last round in which the match between Barona and Settimo Milanese will be played. On Sunday, however, the debut in the league is scheduled: the ducals will begin with the trip to Milan on the field of the newly promoted Frog Milano. –

Alberto Colli Franzone