How do you deal with such gross influence on the match?

There were some questionable moments throughout the match. It’s just sad that with the score 2:2 for the matches, the duel won’t go so rudely with the referees. It will affect the entire series (Třinec is now only one win away from advancing to the finals – author’s note), possibly even the season. I talked about it with APK (Professional Club Association) director Martin Loukota and he confirmed to me that the match was unsuccessful. But that nothing can be done about it.

Was that the end of the conversation with him?

I asked him to publish such information on his website. That if he knows how to praise, then the referee must also know how to reprimand. But it wasn’t just about today’s match.

Have you had reservations before?

In the second game in Třinec, Vondráček was not whistled for two clear fouls – cutting his stick, then he was fouled. We didn’t play a single power play. Even though we won 2:0, the head of the referees, Vladimír Pešina, confirmed to me that the judges did not succeed either. So that they don’t succeed twice in a row?! This is simply not possible! Really sad, but I won’t behave like Aleš Pavlík (owner of Vítkovic after the second semi-final with Hrad Králové – author’s note).

Did you talk to the main referees Kika and Šindel after the match?

No. I don’t go to the referees.

Their boss Pešina didn't hear from you?

Unfortunately, Mr. Pešina doesn’t even pick up the phone. He made it an internal rule that he would not talk to anyone on the day of the match. We only hear the same excuses from him all the time. That before the season they took over a bad academy of referees who don’t have time to skate. Still the same things… After all, it’s impossible for the referees to fail in the semi-finals of the extra league. It wasn’t just the situation before Třinec’s fourth goal. For example, in the first period we should have gone for two overtimes, but we didn’t get them.

How do you explain the referees’ mistakes?

I don’t want to say it was intentional. But it is very sad that it will not work out in such an important match. And you won’t get it back. It’s sad that the players can’t play it themselves on the ice. That the referee doesn’t see things clearly. If it’s a foul, I’ll blow the whistle. And it doesn’t really matter if there are two minutes left, if it’s a playoff or a regular season. Foul on Říček, that’s a complete failure. That’s just not possible. Unacceptable. The entire professional public saw the uncalled foul. The referees shouldn’t whistle when they can’t handle it. After all, they are professionals.

Will you veto Kiku or Šindel now?

A club can veto one referee. I understand that the referee will make a mistake in the game. One. Maybe two. But here we have accumulated such a large number of them… For example, Marcinko, when icing, when he has been on the ice for a long time, deliberately delays when he should go straight to the balls. Why doesn't he get two minutes for being late? The level of referees is really sad. Something has to be done about it, because it can't go on like this. We already saw it in last year's play-off, when Mladá Boleslav was damaged in Třinec. Now it's the same.

How the referees can let this happen in this most important moment of the whole season, I just don’t understand for the life of me🫣 — Jakub Voracek (@jachobe) April 10, 2023

Do you believe that before Wednesday’s sixth duel, in which you will turn away the end of the season, this grievance will not affect the team?