A contract is the beginning of a dream. But I want to say to myself that I did my best for the NHL, says goalkeeper Stezka

He has had a wonderful season in the extra league, which, although it did not have a reward in the form of advancing to the finals, it earned Aleš Stezko a dream contract in the NHL. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Seattle Kraken and is resigned to the fact that the road to the elite will lead through the farm. “I want to look in the mirror one day and tell myself that I did my best for the NHL,” says the 26-year-old goalkeeper in an interview given to the media by his agency Sport Invest.

