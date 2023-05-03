Home » A contract is the beginning of a dream. But I want to say to myself that I did my best for the NHL, says goalkeeper Stezka
Sports

A contract is the beginning of a dream. But I want to say to myself that I did my best for the NHL, says goalkeeper Stezka

by admin

He has had a wonderful season in the extra league, which, although it did not have a reward in the form of advancing to the finals, it earned Aleš Stezko a dream contract in the NHL. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Seattle Kraken and is resigned to the fact that the road to the elite will lead through the farm. “I want to look in the mirror one day and tell myself that I did my best for the NHL,” says the 26-year-old goalkeeper in an interview given to the media by his agency Sport Invest.

See also  Zhu Ting has completed wrist surgery and is recovering jqknews

You may also like

Lionel Messi suspended by Paris St-Germain for two...

Economy: Ronaldo takes top spot in money list

Leeds United: Javi Gracia sacked and replaced by...

Virtus Bologna, the pressing of the Raptors on...

The First Farmers Basketball Invitational Tournament in Nine...

The Napoli speaker in tears live on Dazn...

Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

Verratti four kilos overweight: “Go away”

Famous note: Paul is expected to review his...

Mega brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy