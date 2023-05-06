Home » A crane in free plenary session of the Porsche Super Cup
Sports

by admin
05/06/2023 at 18:46

CEST


The crane removed Leclerc’s crashed Ferrari from the Miami track while the Porsche cars were rolling in their practice sessions

The circuit operators did not have time to return the car to the Ferrari box during the 55 minutes between the two F1 and Porsche sessions

The FIA ​​has done it again. If last Sunday, a bad organization was about to cause a tragedy in Baku, when the Alpine of Esteban Ocon was about to run over a group of photographers in the pit lane, this time the drama has touched on Miami. During free practice for the support category of the Porsche Super Cup, a crane has broken into the track to transport the crashed Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

The grotesque scene took place after the free seconds of F1, which Leclerc ended up hitting the wall. When the Porsche Super Cup cars had already started their test round, the extraction vehicle coincided with them on the track, creating a situation of maximum danger.

The circuit operators did not have time to return the car to the Ferrari box during the 55 minutes between the two F1 and Porsche sessions.

A year ago, Pierre Gasly was about to collide with another crane at the Japanese GP, which has already given rise to enormous controversy and the logical complaints from drivers and teams, who see their safety threatened in these actions that are so little controlled.

