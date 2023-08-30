a criminal complaint targets a Paris 2024 executive

Less than a year from the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) is weakened by several legal fronts. Already at the center of two preliminary investigations carried out, in particular since 2017, by the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) on suspicion of “illegal taking of interest and favoritism” in connection with the activities of its managing director, Etienne Thobois, and the director Games Operations Executive, Edouard Donnelly, Cojop could be going through a new turbulent zone.

According to our information, confirming that of the teamconsultant Sébastien Chesbeuf filed a complaint, on August 23, with the PNF, against the Deputy Director General of Cojop, Michaël Aloïsio, for “influence peddling” and “undermining the freedom of access and equality of candidates in public contracts and concession contracts.

This complaint, which The world consulted, is currently being analyzed, as confirmed by the PNF. It implicates Mr. Aloïsio and, by extension, the sports adviser to Emmanuel Macron, Cyril Mourin, within the framework of the application process of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA) region for the organization of the Olympic Games. winter 2030 or 2034.

Dismissal without real and serious cause

Former executive of the Paris 2024 bid committee (GIP Paris 2024) then of the Cojop, dismissed for misconduct in February 2020 after having alerted an executive of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of alleged dysfunctions within the Cojop – a dismissal deemed without real and serious cause by the Paris industrial tribunal in July 2021 – Mr. Chesbeuf then worked as a consultant with the sports marketing event company Keneo.

As part of a first call for tenders in the spring of 2022, Keneo was chosen to support the PACA region in this pre-application phase. The company, associated with the consulting firm PwC, was then a candidate, in September 2022, within the framework of a second call for tenders relating to the feasibility of the organization of the Winter Olympics.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers One year before the Olympic Games, the specter of business hangs over Paris 2024

In his complaint, Mr. Chesbeuf indicates that this call for tenders, “for some unknown reason, was finally rendered unsuccessful after a few weeks”. The complainant indicates that he received a call from Yannick Lloret, then sports advisor to the office of the president of the PACA region, Renaud Muselier, less than an hour and a half before a scheduled meeting with the PACA region on May 30. According to the complaint, Mr. Lloret would then have informed Mr. Chesbeuf that he had had telephone discussions the day before with several “interlocutors” about a ” issue “ around the application of the PACA region.

You have 58.29% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.

