Original title: A crisp victory Wang Xiyu defeated former world number one Azarenka 2-0

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Yuanfei

On August 6th, Beijing time, Chinese women’s tennis player Wang Xiyu, who was participating in the WTA250 Washington Station in the United States, defeated the former world No. 1 and now No. 20 in the world in straight sets in the women’s singles quarterfinals. Zarenka, after reaching the semi-finals of the WTA250 Acapulco station in 2020, once again entered the semi-finals of this level of competition. At the same time, this is also the third time in Wang Xiyu’s career that he has defeated a top 20 player in the singles world.

Wang Xiyu’s data map

Wang Xiyu is currently ranked 95th in the world in singles, and Azarenka is currently ranked 20th in the world in singles. The two have never met before. After the start of the game, Wang Xiyu withstood the aggressive attack of the former world number one in the first game of the first set, and scored 4 points in a row to secure serve after falling behind 15-40.

After overcoming the crisis, Wang Xiyu began to play, breaking Azarenka’s serve in the second and fourth in a row, and then won the first set 6-1. In the first game of the second set, Wang Xiyu made persistent efforts to cash in on the third break point, and then broke again in the fifth game. Although Azarenka completed a breakback in the eighth game, it was too late in the overall game and lost again 3-6.

This is the third time in Wang Xiyu’s career that he has beaten a top 20 player in the world. In 2020, she defeated Croatian Matic, who was ranked 15th in the world, in two sets in the first round of the WTA250 tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand. In the first round of the WTA 250 class in Budapest this year, she defeated last year’s French Open women’s singles champion and Czech star Kregickova, who was ranked 17th at the time. In addition, it is worth mentioning that Wang Xiyu is still fighting on two fronts at this station, and she and Yuan Yue’s women’s doubles have also reached the top eight.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: