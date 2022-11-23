© Reuters. A day that shook the world of football! Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the team freely Glazer family announces considering selling Manchester United



November 23 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Xiaoxiang)For world football, last night was undoubtedly a magical night.

Not only was the Argentina team led by Messi accidentally reversed by the Saudi team, which broke the biggest upset of this World Cup; another football star Ronaldo and the Manchester United team behind him also came to the fate of life and the team by coincidence. Key intersections:On the same day that Manchester United announced that Ronaldo would leave the team freely, the Glazer family, the owner of Manchester United, also officially announced that they would consider a series of possibilities including selling the team…

United, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, said it had begun evaluating strategic alternatives for the club and had hired Raine Group to advise on the sale. The move could change the ownership of one of the world‘s most famous football clubs.

United’s U.S.-listed shares soared as much as 19 percent during the session after Sky News earlier reported on United’s plans, before closing nearly 15 percent higher at $14.94 for the day.

Manchester United official: strategic options will be evaluated, considering possibilities including sale

Manchester United Football Club announced on its official website on Tuesday that the company’s board of directors is beginning to explore the club’s strategic options. The process is designed to strengthen the club’s future development with the ultimate goal of enabling the club to take full advantage of opportunities both on the pitch and commercially.

Manchester United said, “As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic options, including new investment in the club, sale or other transactions involving the company. This will include an assessment of a number of club initiatives, including stadium and infrastructure developments. The rebuilding, as well as the expansion of the club’s commercial operations around the world, each move is aimed at promoting the long-term success of the club’s men’s, women’s and youth teams, and for the benefit of fans and other stakeholders.”

Avram and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of Manchester United, said: “We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and ensure that Manchester United is at its best now and in the future. to take advantage of the significant development opportunities available to the club.”

It is reported that Wren Group will act as the company’s exclusive financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP will serve as the company’s legal advisor. Rothschild & Co. will act as exclusive financial advisor to Glazer family shareholders.

Or refresh the biggest deal in the history of professional sports?

In fact, as early as August this year, the world‘s richest man Musk said on Twitter that he would buy Manchester United, rumors that the Glazer family would sell Manchester United have always existed.American media reported in August that the Glazer family would consider selling a minority stake in Manchester United, a deal that would value the club at around £5 billion ($6 billion).

And as the Glazer family officially confirmed last night that the door to sell the team is open, it is expected that this move will quickly attract many powerful potential acquisition intentions. Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man and billionaire owner of petrochemical group Ineos, has previously expressed interest in Manchester United.

Jim Ratcliffe is a Manchester United fan and has been linked by the media with the acquisition of Manchester United many times. A spokesman confirmed: “Jim is definitely a potential buyer if Manchester United are considering a sale.”

At present, although Manchester United’s market value is only about 2.45 billion U.S. dollars, considering the sale amount of another Premier League giant Chelsea this year (about 5.3 billion U.S. dollars), Manchester United’s status in the global sports world and the Premier League, and its past 30 years The huge business empire established in the past few years has been widely expected in the industry. If Manchester United is listed for sale, it is expected to be more expensive than Chelsea.

According to the latest report from a local British reporter, the Glazer family currently has a very high price tag for Manchester United, with a minimum of 5 billion pounds and a maximum of 9 billion pounds. This is expected to break Chelsea’s acquisition record this year and become the largest transaction in the history of professional sports.

In comparison, the Glazer family bought Manchester United in 2005 for a measly £790m.

It is worth mentioning that since the beginning of this year, many Premier League giants have been “put on the shelves”.In addition to Chelsea and Manchester United, just earlier this month, a number of British and American media reported that Fenway Sports Group of the United States is exploring the preliminary stage of selling the Premier League team Liverpool. In 2010, Fenway Group acquired Liverpool for 300 million pounds. It is reported that it is currently planning to sell the runner-up of last season’s Champions League for at least 4 billion pounds.

Manchester United changed overnight?

In the 17 years that the Glazer family has been in charge of Manchester United, Manchester United’s performance on the pitch has always been unsatisfactory.Especially since the meritorious coach Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United has never had a Premier League title. Since then, the club has won only a handful of trophies, despite a roster of managers and high-priced players.

Last season, Manchester United, which finished sixth in the league, even failed to qualify for the Champions League. Despite coaching changes and expensive signings this season, Manchester United is still only fifth in the league so far, and the club was once embroiled in a legal dispute with the team’s top star Cristiano Ronaldo. The interview questioned Manchester United’s ambitions and criticized the way the Glazer family bought Manchester United.

Many Manchester United fans blamed the Glazer family for this. Many fans said that the Glazer family only regarded Manchester United as a financial investment, including Joel and Avram, they were not really interested in football, and their main purpose was to make money.

In 2012, Glazer listed 10% of Manchester United’s shares for sale, and subsequently sold further shares in his hands several times.

Given that the Glazer family will sell the club for a price that is bound to far exceed the current market value of Manchester United, it is naturally not surprising that Manchester United’s stock price rose overnight. After the U.S. market closed, Manchester United shares rose a further 11% to $16.60.

Ronaldo bids farewell to Manchester United

Of course, for Manchester United fans, what made them most emotional last night was the decision of the Glazer family to consider selling Manchester United, which happened on the same day as the official announcement that Ronaldo left the team freely.Manchester United officially announced last night that after mutual agreement, Ronaldo left Manchester United with immediate effect. The club would like to thank Cristiano Ronaldo for his contribution to the club during his two spells at Manchester United. Ronaldo is currently preparing for the World Cup in Qatar with the Portuguese national team.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009 in his early career. It was also at Manchester United that he began to grow into a superstar and won the first Golden Globe Award in his career. Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to Manchester United from Juventus last season, scored 24 goals in all competitions in the first season after his return, becoming Manchester United’s top scorer. However, after Ten Hag became Manchester United coach this year, Ronaldo gradually became a substitute.

Ronaldo also issued a statement overnight saying: “After negotiating with Manchester United, we both agreed to terminate the contract. I love Manchester United, I love the fans, and this will never change. It feels like it’s time to seek a new challenge. I wish Manchester United all the best.” .”

In any case, after Ronaldo officially leaves and the Glazer family intends to sell the team, what will be the future of Manchester United, and everything may have become unknown at the moment…