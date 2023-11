She knew very well that she was going to have a very difficult job. However, Sofia Keninová did not even in her wildest dreams imagine that Sofia Keninová would play only two games against Markéta Vondroušová in the battle for the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup. The winner of the Australian Open from 2020 resisted the Czech number one for an hour and twelve minutes, and her greatest success was when she was able to leave the court after the last ball…

