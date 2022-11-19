DEFENSE

Without captain Rebuscini but with Pedrabissi on the bench. Oltrepo, due to the delicate away match of Magenta (who arrives after 2 knockouts with Vogherese and Binasco) should begin to recover one of the two forwards, who have been absent for over a month. The other player on the road to reinstatement, and who could in turn be on the bench with Sestese (Sunday 27 November), is Citterio. Putting Pedrabissi back in the “engine” (2 goals in the league so far, but 21 last season with the Sestese shirt) and Citterio would mean giving back to the attack that integral physiognomy that was there at the start of the year, relocating two important arrows in the arc of Mr. Albertini’s choices. Rebuscini, on the other hand, will have to stop on a Sunday, due to disqualification (he was in a warning and got a yellow card with Binasco). It is useless to hide the fact that the match in Magenta represents an important first crossroads of the season for the red and white colours. The two consecutive knockouts, the delay that has accumulated from the other antagonists although the road to go is still very long, worry the Oltrepò environment. These last four matches that remain, between now and 11 December, and which will close the first round, go right under the lens of the club, ready to make important decisions and return to the December transfer market, to further strengthen the squad, in any case in the face of new grafts which will in any case correspond to exits. It won’t be a “revolution”, but important adjustments are expected, precisely with a view to leaving no stone unturned. This season’s “no moment” or “empty passage” is well summed up by the words of one (if not absolutely) leader of the red and white locker room, Eddy Gnaziri: “And a no moment and we cannot deny it, we just need to work hard more and try to grow as soon as possible because there’s no more time to make mistakes but we need to act, and only we can change these negative results, but the championship is still long and nothing is compromised”. Perfect summary. Meanwhile, the match against Magenta will take place in Ossona (a locality not far from Magenta), at the “Angelo Moratti” sports center in via Roma, as the Gialloblù facility has been undergoing maintenance work for weeks. The time will vary, with kick-off at 3pm.Alessandro May