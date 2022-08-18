BOLLENGO

Independiente Ivrea has just known its path in women’s Serie C. As in the other two seasons, the team of president Roberto Tridello was included in group A.

The championship will begin on Sunday 11 September, with the Ivrea players away in Lombardy, against the Pavia Academy at 15.30. Then Montecucco and his companions will play the first at home (in Bollengo) on Sunday 18 September against Pinerolo, before the new trip to Lombardy against Orobica Bergamo. The championship will then continue with five games in October: starting with two home games, first against Baiardo Genova and then Real Meda, away to Sardinia, but no longer in the north of the island, but in the south against Su Planu Cagliari. On the seventh day against the relegated Pro Sesto, the club that won the Serie C championship in the first year in the national category of Independiente Ivrea, then away from home in Pontedera with the start of the match at 2.30 pm and the following week Spezia in front of the public friend. After two unprecedented challenges: the trip to Cuneo against Freedom Cuneo, then at home with the Vittuone football academy. In 2022, therefore, two more games will be played: on Sunday 27 November Independiente Ivrea will go away against Fiamma Monza, while on Sunday 11 December the Pistoiese will arrive at Gaglione.

The championship will then stop to make room for the Italian Cup and for the Christmas break. It will resume on Sunday 15 January with Independiente Ivrea which will be on stage in Solbiate Arno against the Azalee Solbiatese. The first leg will end seven days later at home with Livorno. The return will begin on Sunday 29 January and the championship will end on Sunday 28 May, with the return at 15.30 from the seventh day.

Independiente president Roberto Tridello analyzes the calendar: «We will start the season with a bang. In the first three days we will face Academy Pavia, Pinerolo and Orobica Bergamo. Last season we lost both the first leg and the return match with Academy Pavia and Orobica Bergamo, while against Pinerolo we drew on both occasions. This year in the group we will also have the newly promoted by the Excellence Baiardo Genova, Su Planu Cagliari, Freedom Cuneo and Accademia Calcio Vittuone and a relegated from B, the Pro Sesto. A difficult championship awaits us – concludes Tridello – in which the main objective is always a peaceful salvation, to be achieved as soon as possible ». –