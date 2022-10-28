Original title: A Dijiang: The team has entered a low ebb due to injuries. Our team is not at this level

A Dijiang: The team has entered a low ebb due to injuries and our team is not at this level

Live it on October 28th CBA regular season, Xinjiang lost 81-100 to Guangdong. After the game, Xinjiang coach A Dijiang and player Yili Fu Lai attended the press conference.

A Dijiang commented on the game: “This is the most disorganized game since the start of the game, especially on the offensive end. Of course, we have encountered some problems recently. Some players in positions have not been able to stay healthy, and some people have also In the end. From the time period between the player’s state and some injuries, this has affected our basic style of play. I can also understand that after all, injuries need to be recovered, and it will take nearly a month to find the state. The time. Recently, in certain positions, we have three or four injured people, and even four injured players in a game, and some players are also clenching their teeth, so this period is relatively difficult for us. , but some young players should also exercise themselves during this time period, such as Yili Fulati and Fan Huiliu, they have been carrying it during this time, and for us, we have indeed entered a low ebb.”

“This stage will pass soon. There is one last game left in the first stage. We use the time before the second stage to recover from the injury, and then through the summary of the first stage, we can understand the relationship between foreign aid and foreign aid. We are still full of hope and confidence, our team is not at this level, not this ability. We are determined to get better.” Ah Dijiang said.

Yili Fulati commented on the game: “Our team has encountered personnel difficulties, and there are injuries in various positions. We hope to get better soon. As a young player, we still have to listen to the coach’s instructions and take it step by step to make up for the shortcomings. make persistent efforts.”

In this campaign, Yili Fulati made 8 of 15 shots and scored 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

JayChan)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: