The 26-year-old Bunino was supposed to come on the pitch in the match against Piacenza as a substitute player in the 76th minute, but even before that he wanted to relieve himself discreetly at the pitch. Unfortunately for him, one of the referees saw him and the former Italian youth international received a red card without even getting on the pitch.
“The rules have to be followed, but I was hoping for a yellow card. I thought common sense would prevail because he didn’t offend anyone and nobody saw him. I don’t think Bunino had any idea what could happen,” said Lecco coach Luciano Foschi, after match that ended in a goalless draw.