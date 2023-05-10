A dog brings down Evenepoel

Rad World Champion Remco Evenepoel fell on the fifth stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia because of a stray dog. The animal ran across the rain-soaked road a good 20 kilometers after the start in Atripalda. The dog had already arrived on the opposite side of the road when passing through a town before suddenly running back. Evenepoel then braked, fell and slid several meters over the rain-soaked road.

The Belgian initially stayed on the side of the road. But he was able to resume cycling quickly. Shortly after the incident on the 171-kilometer section to Salerno, the 23-year-old was helped by several teammates and supervisors from his Soudal-Quick Step racing team. After a few seconds of shock, Evenepoel smiled and reached the peloton with his helpers. He didn’t appear to have suffered any major injuries. In the television cameras, the young star showed with a thumbs up that it was going on for him.

The favorite for overall victory had had to relinquish the overall lead he had won in the individual time trial at the beginning of the tour the day before after three days. Norway’s Andreas Leknessund took over the pink jersey on Tuesday, 28 seconds ahead of the Belgian. On the 175-kilometer fourth stage, Frenchman Aurélien Paret-Peintre won the day.

Evenepoel is considered one of the great all-rounders among the current professional cyclists. Only two weeks ago he won the classic Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Last year he won the Vuelta and became world champion. Now the Giro is to follow, which he had to abandon soberingly two years ago on his first attempt after 17 stages.