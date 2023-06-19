Home » A dramatic conclusion and the first major title. The American Clark dominated the golf US Open
Wyndham Clark during golf’s US Open in Los Angeles. | photo: Reuters

Twenty-nine-year-old Clark, who failed to make the cut in his previous two starts at the US Open, showed his nerve at the end of the fourth round. After bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes, he saved par on the penultimate hole and made no mistakes on the last putt either. He posted a total score of 270 shots, ten under par.

“This is my second win on the PGA Tour. The first one was unreal, and this one is unreal,” Clark said, recalling his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. “It hasn’t fully dawned on me yet. The last five or six weeks have been quite a whirlwind. So I’m honored to be here,” he added.

Rickie Fowler, who held the lead for the first three days and shared the lead with compatriot Clarke before the final, ultimately fell short of the attack on the first major title of his career. He shot a final round of 75, five over par, and had to settle for a tie for fifth place.

US Open, major category tournament in Los Angeles

(par 70, $20 million endowment)

1. Clark (USA) 270 (64+67+69+70), 2. McIlroy (Sev. Ir.) 271 (65+67+69+70), 3. Scheffler (USA) 273 (67+68+68+70), 4. Smith (Austr.) 274 (69+67+71+67), 5. Fleetwood (Angl.) 275 (73+69+70+63), Fowler (USA) 275 (62+68+70+75) a Lee (Austr.) 275 (69+65+74+67).

