A dream come true without any fuss. The brothers are already in one trick

A dream come true without any fuss. The brothers are already in one trick

“They haven’t thanked us yet. We expect something, that there will be some cake,” coach Jaroslav Šilhavý joked. “We didn’t want to be arrogant, but it was on offer. We made this decision in the 90th minute,” pointed out the coach after the 3-0 win.

The Sadílks are already brothers in one trick, after the match, the Slovácko wards exchanged jerseys. “As children, we somehow dreamed about it, but the fact that we will meet together in the national team, and even in a competitive match, is all the better,” Lukáš Sadílek describes his short international debut in an interview for the FAČR. “Immediately after the match, we they looked at each other, laughed and it was a very pleasant feeling,” he continues.

“It could easily have happened that we would have waited several games for this moment, but I am glad that we succeeded at the first opportunity. Moreover, the match was won,” says the younger Michal.

“There was no problem with the match, because we managed it both in terms of results and gameplay. My brother and I exchanged one jersey so that we could remember that we were on the field together and spent a few minutes together,” adds a satisfied Lukáš.

On Sunday, the representatives moved from the Faroe Islands to Montenegro, where a preparatory match awaits them on Tuesday from 18:00. Seven players left the team and will not play until the last game of the season.

