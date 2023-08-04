“A dream. I started moving instinctively, everything came easy»- breaking latest news

by Gaia Piccardi

At the age of 15 he won the award for best sailor of the year: «I dream of the America’s Cup, meanwhile I’m learning from Spithill and Bruni. I read Hemingway and I admire Totti»

Certain rumors on the docks, between Cagliari (where you train on the homemade Leq12 prototype) and Barcelona (where the AC40 is in the water, waiting for the definitive boat for the America’s Cup: the AC75 which will be launched in the next spring), travel in the blink of an eye. The speed record (top secret) of Luna Rossa, the flying yacht that reaches 100 km per hour and which in Spain in 2024 will try to snatch the trophy from the defenders of Team New Zealand, would have achieved (also) the the latest arrival, a Roman teenager (San Lorenzo district) who is in a hurry, capable of winning the «World Sailor of the year» at the age of 15 with three world gold medals in the Optimist class in the galley. A feat never accomplished.

Today, at 19, Marco Gradoni is the youngest helmsman on Luna Rossa. Aries, hard headed and very clear ideas.

Marco it all begins on March 24 of last year, his birthday.

«I receive a call from Max Sirena, skipper and team director of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team: come and test the boat on the simulator, he tells me. He knew that I would make false papers: the following week I was at the Cagliari base ».

You come from the Olympic classes with traditional hulls: how was it to get your hands on the rudder of a boat with foils that takes off on the water?

«In the meantime, I was very well received: Jimmy Spithill and Checco Bruni were there, the titular helmsmen, Jacopo Plazzi explained to me how the buttons work. I started moving instinctively, everything came easy».

Sirena says she is a rare sailing talent.

“I thank him for the trust. I still have to prove everything but I learn quickly, since I was little I need little time to store. Things on a sailing boat come naturally to me».

Sailing family?

«Not at all, mother Anna, a Piedmontese general practitioner, suffers from seasickness and father Luigi, a researcher born in Fano, at most went windsurfing. At the age of 7, on holiday in the Marche region, I asked to be enrolled in the sailing school. The spark strikes: I love the idea of ​​being in the middle of the sea with something that only I manage, and that navigates according to my decisions. Then, with the regattas, the competitive element kicked in and I started setting myself goals. Next up is the America’s Cup.”

Now the helmsmen of the Moon, which confirms the configuration with the double driver, are four: the veterans Spithill and Bruni, defeated 7-3 by the kiwis in the last cup, and the youngsters, she and Ruggero Tita, gold in Nacra at the Tokyo Games . How does it work?

«We are hardly all there, in that case we rotate. I often happened to steer with Cecco, which is a large training ship. He and Jimmy have enormous experience, they don’t break up with any kind of wind, two leaders who know how to handle any situation».

Even the former rowers summoned by Sirena to play the role of grinder-cyclists (they pedal to produce watts) have a lot to teach.

«I thought it was going to be hard, but when I saw them in action I was dumbfounded… I learn discipline from them and never give up even when I’m dead tired or listless, it can happen».

Is Luna’s youth recruiting program geared only towards the Youth America’s Cup?

«I like to think big: the goal is to win the Youth, introduced together with the America’s Cup for girls, and have the opportunity to steer the big boat, which will be born next year. I try not to have too high expectations, in the end the boat will choose its helmsman: certainly the experience and trust of the team will count, but I can’t help but think about it».

For the America’s Cup he shelved the Olympic campaign: he should have participated in Paris 2024 on the 470m medley. Forced choice?

«I tried to do the two things together but after a winter of training on both boats, the Luna Rossa and the 470, I realized that I risked my mental batteries going dead. Giving up the Games wasn’t easy but I said to myself: do one thing right instead of two bad ones. I’m a human being, not an alien.”

The University is also on standby.

“I finished scientific high school, University, maybe motor sciences, I have it in mind, but I’m waiting for the right moment: now there is only Luna Rossa, I want to enjoy this beautiful chapter of my life without overloading myself too much”.

He is a huge fan of Roma: have you ever thought about football?

«My family never looked kindly on him, perhaps out of fear that I would not study afterwards. Already at 12-13 I dreamed of being a sailor. But I’d like to meet Francesco Totti, the captain: I’d ask him how he managed to motivate himself by staying in the same team for twenty years ».

Readings?

“The only book I’ve read twice is Hemingway’s ‘The Old Man and the Sea’.”

Marco, do you ever fear flying over water?

«It’s beautiful, I have no nostalgia for the traditional boats of the past. Luna Rossa taking off on foils drives me crazy, I also liked my little Optimist boat alone but this, with joysticks, is a video game, reflexes also count a lot: we young people have an advantage». And Spithill and Bruni warned.

