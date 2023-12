The second place in Kuusam ensured a dream start to the season, the likes of which Czech cross-country skiing has not seen for ten years. But when Michal Novák’s form was still to grow towards the Tour de Ski, illness stopped him. At the least convenient moment. And so, on Thursday, he heads to Toblach, Italy, for the Saturday start of the series, resigned to the fact that he won’t be fighting with the best this time.

