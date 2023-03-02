The opposition goes on the attack on the government and calls for the resignation of the minister Matteo Piantedosi, the majority squares up and defends the owner of the Interior. “I reject the idea that nothing can be done” at a European level to avoid these tragedies, says Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Faced with the new dem secretary Elly Schlein who asks Piantedosi to leave him, he says he is ready to “assume responsibility” and FdI minister Francesco Lollobrigida hopes for “just clarifications”. Meloni, in the letter sent three days ago to the European leaders, asks again not to leave Italy alone in a battle of civilizations. It is a “moral rather than a political duty that tragedies like this do not repeat themselves”, he points out. And he invites us to get to work for “innovative, concrete solutions, to discourage illegal departures even with extraordinary funds”. It will be discussed on 23-24 at the Council of Europe.

Today to honor the victims of the Crotone shipwreck – 67 coffins, 15 white – President Sergio Mattarella will arrive. Followed by a dem delegation led by Schlein. In silence. For respect. The words, even harsh ones, flew yesterday, in the Constitutional Affairs Commission in the Chamber, against the Minister of the Interior. She asks him about the help. But also that he had initially said that «in these conditions we shouldn't leavedesperation does not justify trips that endanger children" and that in the guise of a desperate migrant he would not have done it: "I'm used to asking myself not what I can expect from a country but what I can give for its redemption".

The minister does not answer the doubts as to why, despite the two unsuccessful attempts by the Guardia di Finanza, the Coast Guard has not been activated. He refers to an information that the vice president of the Chamber Giorgio Mulè (FI), announces for next week. Perhaps with the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini. In the meantime, Piantedosi specifies that «the Frontex plane, which was the first to spot the vessel after 10pm on 25 February, 40 miles away, had not signaled a dangerous situation on board. But it showed one person above deck and others below deck and a good buoyancy of the boat». And that “there has been a deterioration in the weather”. He explains that sometimes “there is an overlap between police and rescue operations, but this does not mean not taking charge of it”. He calls for “respect and gratitude” for the apparatuses that saved 27,457 thousand people from October 22 to February 27, with the obligation to respect rules: including “the protection of those on board”.