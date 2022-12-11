A dynamic response to all kinds of negative news Ronaldo: The team is united and will not be divided

(Doha 9th comprehensive report) Although the focus of various social media in the past two days has fallen on “C Ronaldo” Ronaldo’s performance in the last game The top 16 was arranged as a substitute, threatened to withdraw from the national team, left alone without participating in the team celebration after the game, sister and girlfriend quarreled, was arranged to train with substitute players, etc. However, Ronaldo emphasized that the Portuguese team is united and not The whole that will be split has fought back all the negative news and speculation about him in one fell swoop.

Cristiano Ronaldo updated his social media dynamics, posted a photo of the team celebrating the match between Portugal and Switzerland, and wrote: “Portugal is a unit that cannot be divided, a country that is brave and will not be intimidated by any enemy .This is a team in the true sense, fighting for the dream until the last moment! Let’s take a leap of faith, come on, Portugal!”

Portuguese FA denies Ronaldo threat to quit national team

Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the start, and Ramos, who started the game, scored a hat-trick. After the game, the Portuguese media broke the news that Ronaldo was furious after learning that he could not start and threatened to leave the national team.

Subsequently, the Portuguese Football Federation officially issued a statement to refute the rumors, stating that Ronaldo did not threaten to quit the team, but has been contributing to the country.

Portugal will compete with Morocco, the North African powerhouse that upset Spain, for the top four seats. The winner will compete with the winner of the British and French battle for the final ticket.