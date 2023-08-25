A failed project. Former football player Fenin will not appear in the cage

A project that failed. Former professional football player Martin Fenin, who has been preparing for his MMA debut in recent months, will not appear in the cage after all. The Oktagon MMA organization, under which Fenin was supposed to fight, had to completely cancel the project, in which there was supposed to be a mutual fight with the also former promising football player Kevin Pannewitz. “We have stopped and canceled the project,” confirmed the promoter of the Oktagon MMA organization Ondřej Novotný.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

