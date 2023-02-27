After the victory against Empoli on the 24th day of the championship, and thanks to the defeat suffered by Inter in Bologna, Napoli further increased their lead from first in the standings. There are still 14 days to go until the end of the championship, but at this rate, and while the opponents continue to lose points along the way, the team coached by Luciano Spalletti is getting closer to the Scudetto week after week.

These are the numbers that have brought Napoli here, with some curiosities.

18

The points advantage he will have at the end of the 24th matchday of the championship over Inter, Milan and possibly Roma, should they win on Tuesday evening in Cremona. No team has ever recovered so many in the second round. That equals six victories.

13

The points that after 24 days Napoli scored more than last season. A year ago he was second with 52 points, today he is first with 65 points.

58

These are the goals scored by Napoli so far in the league, on average more than two per game. The other best attack in the championship is that of Inter, who stopped at 44 goals with the defeat in Bologna. Napoli is also the team that makes the most shots towards the opponent’s goal (400 so far) and the second for posts and crossbars hit (12, against 13 for Roma).

19

The goals scored by the Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in 24 days. Behind him are Lautaro Martinez of Inter (at 13) and Ademola Lookman of Atalanta (at 12). With the goal scored against Empoli on Saturday, Osimhen managed to score in eight consecutive appearances: he is the second youngest player to do so in the history of Serie A. Since the break for the World Cup he has scored 11 goals in as many games.

9

Many of the goals Osimhen has scored have come from crucial passes by Georgian full-back Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the revelation of this league, who has provided 9 crucial assists in total, more than any other player in the league. Confirming his incisiveness, Kvaratskhelia is also the fifth best scorer with 10 goals scored and the second player for possessions gained in the attacking phase after another Napoli regular, the Cameroonian midfielder Zambo Anguissa.

24

The matches played as starters – therefore all so far – by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret and full-back and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Only seven other Serie A players have been regulars to date, and four of those are goalkeepers.

15

In addition to their best attack, Napoli have overtaken Juventus as their best defence, having conceded just 15 goals in 24 matchdays, two fewer than Juventus (beaten 5-1 in mid-January).

50

The points with which Napoli had concluded the first round. He had left only 7 on the street (with two draws and one defeat) and has always won since then. In doing so, they became the third Italian team in a twenty-team league to reach 50 points in a first leg: only Juventus and Inter had managed it before (on four different occasions).

+2

If Napoli were to maintain this trend, they could even break the points record in a twenty-team championship. After 24 days, in fact, he has two points more than those obtained in the same period by Juventus in the 2013/14 season, which set the record by finishing that championship with 102 points.

446

The value in millions of euros of the Napoli squad at the beginning of the season according to specialized sites, less than Juventus, Milan and Inter. Now the total value would have reached around 543 million euros.

26,1

The average age of the current team, the ninth youngest in the league. The league’s average age is 26.5. The youngest is Lecce (24.1), the oldest is Inter (28.3).



The Scudetti won by Luciano Spalletti, who is 63 years old and has been coaching since 1994. In his career he finished second four times (always with Roma) and third last year in his first season with Napoli. However, he won two championships in Russia with Zenit St. Petersburg. His last victory in Italian football is the 2008 Coppa Italia with Roma.

33

These are the years that have passed since the last Scudetto won by Napoli. It was 1990, the year of the World Cup in Italy, and Diego Armando Maradona was still there.

