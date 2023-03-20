Home Sports A few rays of hope in the gloomy ÖSV balance sheet
A few rays of hope in the gloomy ÖSV balance sheet

A few rays of hope in the gloomy ÖSV balance sheet

Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt were the beaming winners of the 2022/23 World Cup season. The Americans and the Swiss picked up balls and victories en masse. For Austria’s Ski Association (ÖSV), meanwhile, there were hardly any bright spots in a gloomy balance sheet. For the second year in a row there was not a single crystal ball. In terms of podium finishes, it was even the worst season in 38 years. There is a need for action, especially with Austria’s women, because there will be major changes in the coaching area again.

