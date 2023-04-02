Ethiopian Abeje Ayana and Kenyan Helah Kiprop on the podium after their victory in the Paris Marathon on April 2. SARAH MEYSSONNIER / REUTERS

A first victory over the distance. Sunday April 2, the Ethiopian Abeje Ayana, 20, won the Paris marathon, in 2 h 07 min and 15 s. He is ahead of his compatriot Guye Adola (2 h 07 min 35 s), big favorite at the start, and the Kenyan Josphat Boit (2 h 07 min 40 s).

Abeje Ayana dropped Guye Adola, his eldest by twelve years, in the last five kilometers, to offer himself the success which consecrates his advent as an athlete of international renown.

On the women’s side, Kenya’s Helah Kiprop crossed the line first, with a time of 2:23:17. The Ethiopians Atalel Anmut (2 h 23 min 19 s) and Fikrte Wereta (2 h 23 min 22 s) complete this podium, which was played in one breath.

The 37-year-old athlete made a fantastic comeback. Present in a small leading group, she was released 5 kilometers from the line, before surprising everyone by managing to catch up to finally win.

Held in the Parisian gloom and in conditions made difficult by the rain and the wind, the event did not allow the participants to set new records.