Home Sports a first for Abeje Ayana, a feat for Helah Kiprop
Sports

a first for Abeje Ayana, a feat for Helah Kiprop

by admin
a first for Abeje Ayana, a feat for Helah Kiprop

A first victory over the distance. Sunday April 2, the Ethiopian Abeje Ayana, 20, won the Paris marathon, in 2 h 07 min and 15 s. He is ahead of his compatriot Guye Adola (2 h 07 min 35 s), big favorite at the start, and the Kenyan Josphat Boit (2 h 07 min 40 s).

Abeje Ayana dropped Guye Adola, his eldest by twelve years, in the last five kilometers, to offer himself the success which consecrates his advent as an athlete of international renown.

Read also: The 2024 Olympic Games marathon, an atypical route between Paris and Versailles inspired by the women’s march of 1789

On the women’s side, Kenya’s Helah Kiprop crossed the line first, with a time of 2:23:17. The Ethiopians Atalel Anmut (2 h 23 min 19 s) and Fikrte Wereta (2 h 23 min 22 s) complete this podium, which was played in one breath.

The 37-year-old athlete made a fantastic comeback. Present in a small leading group, she was released 5 kilometers from the line, before surprising everyone by managing to catch up to finally win.

Held in the Parisian gloom and in conditions made difficult by the rain and the wind, the event did not allow the participants to set new records.

The World with AFP

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Contribute

See also  Pagliuca between Chelsea and Atalanta

You may also like

Scattered considerations after the Australian GP

SCOTT Supertrac Amphib Shoe: the new multipurpose shoe

F2 pilot Staněk took an unscored 14th place...

We are sad. Now I decide. Frozen wages

Liverpool bus attacked after City bankruptcy

Naples Milan, the probable formations

China, Russia and India try to undermine the...

‘It’s an unexpected second place’

Zang Yize: At the end of the game,...

After the title in Miami, Kvitova is proud...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy