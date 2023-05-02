a first women’s edition of the Tour de l’Avenir in 2023

Like their male counterparts, female cyclists under 23 will be able to battle on the roads of France. The Tour de l’Avenir, presented as the “Tour de France for young people”, will have a ladies’ version in 2023, race organizers said on Tuesday 2 May.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

Contested by national teams, this first edition will start from Saint-Vallier (Saône-et-Loire) on August 28 and will end at altitude, in Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise (Savoie), on August 1is september. The 59e edition of the men’s event, it will take place from August 20 to 27, from Carnac, in Morbihan, towards its traditional final in Savoie, where the same resort of Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise will host the arrival of the 8e and last step.

Add to your selections Add to your selections

The Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks won last year – he has since confirmed by taking the 9th seasone place of the Tour of Oman and the Tour of Catalonia, then the 6e place of the recent Tour de Romandie. Double winner of the Tour de France (in 2020 and 2021), the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won it in 2018.