A Flixbus ended up in an embankment on the A16. One dead and 14 injured [video]

breaking latest news – One person died and 14 others were injured in a car accident which took place around 4 am along the A16 Naples – Canosa motorway, in the Vallesaccarda area, in the direction of Naples. A bus with on board 38 passengers and two drivers it ended up in an escarpment and overturned after hitting 5 cars.

On the spot the firefighters of Cellino and the Bisaccia detachment who recovered the wounded transferred aboard various ambulances to the nearest hospitals. At the moment the stretch of motorway is closed to allow for relief efforts even with an air ambulance.

With a crane you are trying to lift the tourist bus to verify that there are no other people involved. The traffic police are carrying out the surveys to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. All the vehicles are seized and the agents are questioning some of the motorists involved.

The bus was bound for Rome and had left from Lecce. Two of the 5 cars hit had been involved in a previous accident. The victim is one of the passengers, all non-EU. 14 others were injured, some seriously, but none would be life threatening. Save the two drivers, even if injured.

The images of the accident involving the Flixbus which crashed into the escarpment along the A16

The accident on the A16 involving a tourist bus



The accident on the A16 involving a tourist bus



The accident on the A16 involving a tourist bus



The accident on the A16 involving a tourist bus



The Avellino police officers are now working to reconstruct the dynamics. Essential to ascertain those responsible, will be the recovery of the bus that overturned. A crane from the fire brigade of the Avellino provincial command was brought to the scene for lift the heavy vehicle.

The other vehicles involved in the accident which took place around 4 in the section between Vallata and Vallesaccarda, towards Naples, were also impounded and all drivers will undergo the usual checks to verify the use of drugs or alcohol.

An explanation is sought among the wreckage of the bus

The bus carcass was recovered from the escarpment. The accident occurred around 4 at kilometer 100 of the A16 Naples-Canosa motorway, towards Naples. There are no other victims, as well as the firefighters feared, besides the deceased person inside the bus of the Flixbus company.

The 14 wounded are in the hospitals of Ariano Irpino, Benevento and Avellino. Some have reported major trauma but no one would be in danger of life. All the passengers of the bus and of the 5 cars involved in the accident were transferred to a reception center set up in Grottaminarda. There they are receiving assistance before they can reach other destinations.

The wounded are mostly non-EU who were on board the bus and who were supposed to reach Rome or other intermediate stops scheduled by the transport company.

According to an initial reconstruction of the Avellino polstrada, the bus would have ended up on the cars already involved in a previous accident.

