Don Bosco said: “It is not enough for young people to love him: they must realize it”. And there is no better welcome gesture than that made by one Soccer school from Power which bears the name of the great Piedmontese priest. There Pgs Don Bosco “Domenico Lorusso” in fact, on the occasion of the open day in which, at the beginning of September, it presented the new sporting season, after having launched the initiative of “The suspended shoes”has collected many donations from those who, through a gesture of solidarity, will allow those who cannot afford new shoes to play football anyway and pursue their dreams of glory.

The “Suspended Shoes” initiative

The invitation from the football school said it very clearly: “If you need to change your shoes, or if you want to give a new pair of shoes, you can give them to us. They will come donate to those in need“. Once collected, the “Suspended shoes” are available to those who need them, or they can also be exchanged for other shoes of different numbers. The solidarity initiative of the Pgs, conceived together with the Basilicata Press Office, arises from a careful evaluation of the economic difficulties that are going through many families. In this sense, the exchange and the gift of shoes, which may prove to be indispensable for many young people who dream of attending a football school, represent a concrete sign of sharing and closeness to those who are in need, and could not afford to spend money to buy new shoes for their children. In the wake of the values ​​that have always been part of Salesian culture, those who wish to adhere – carrying used football bootspossibly in good condition – or contribute to the initiative buying new onesand has missed the appointment with the open day of 11 September, can still do so, since the initiative continues in these weeks.

The suspended coffee. A widespread solidarity practice

The name of the project recalls the famous “suspended coffee“, A tradition that was once in common use in Napoli, and which has recently made a comeback, even outside Campania. In practice, those who had received good news – for example the lucky one who had won a lottery trip, or had found a job, made a fortune, was about to get married, or for any other happy event that had just happened – having a coffee at the bar he paid for two, leaving one free as a gift to an unknown consumer, to reciprocate the gift just received from destiny and let others share in their own fortune. A noble gesture that, apparently, would have been born at the beginning of the twentieth century, when mainly the upper middle class and the Neapolitan aristocracy, aware of the times of economic hardship, left a paid coffee to those who could not afford it.

A practice that has also spread beyond Italy, coming to take root in many bars around the world, from France to Spain, from Finland to Russia, from Canada to Belgium. In Argentina it is customary to leave, instead of coffee, “l’empanada slope“, Typical South American meat dish. The initiative of the Lucanian football school follows the same spirit of solidarity which was valid for the Neapolitan suspended coffee: of the series, it can change the object of the solidarity gift, but not the substance and what animates it. Because, as an old adage goes, valid in Naples as in any other city and country in the world: “Shared sadness is half sadness. But shared joy is double joy“.