New pawn in the chessboard of the Belluno Dolomites: Eduardo Alcides Dias has been registered.

Italian-Brazilian defender, born in 2002, at the age of three he moved to Treviso. And, in the football field, he takes his first steps in Liventina. But his qualities immediately attract the interest of large companies. And in particular Inter: in the Nerazzurri, Alcides has the merit of winning a Scudetto and a Super Cup with the Under 17 selection, led by Andrea Zanchetta.

He will stay in Milan for four years, until the Under 18, before moving to Spal, with whom he plays a very good Primavera 1 tournament.

“At that point”, reveals Eduardo himself, “I entered the world of the greats, doing a season in Serie C, at Picerno, in Basilicata”.

And now the landing in the shadow of the Dolomites.

“What pushed me to accept this adventure is the fact that I knew I would play for a big club.”

His natural role is that of right back.

«But, in defense, I can also act as a third on the right. My main quality? The explosive force: I'm very on the opponent. And I carry out both phases: therefore as I run to go and offend, I run to defend. I'm here to work, play, make myself known and to be able to get as high as possible with the Belluno Dolomites ».