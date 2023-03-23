The former Minister of Social Policies Alberto Reyero and the then General Director of Social Health Coordination Carlos Mur testify as witnesses in a lawsuit filed by Marea de Residencias

The former general director of socio-sanitary coordination of the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Carlos Mur, has pointed this Thursday to whoever was his superior, the Minister of Health Enrique Ruiz Escudero, as knowledgeable and responsible for the referral to Madrid hospitals of the so-called ‘protocols of shame’ what they prevented the referral of the elderly to medical centers during the covid pandemic.

This has been explained at the gates of the courts by Carlos Vila, attorney for the prosecution who exercises area of ​​residences in the cause that is substantiated in the Court of Instruction number 9 of Madrid for the case of referral protocols implemented by the Madrid Autonomous Administration. Marea de residencias seeks convictions for reckless homicide, denial of assistance and prevarication.

“I have asked him if Ruiz Escudero knew, and Mur has said that Of course he knew and that he is the one who gives the instructions to send them to the hospitals, They are sent by the Ministry of Health under the orders of the counselor”, the lawyer pointed out to questions from the media. Regarding the Government Commission – that is, about the knowledge of President Díaz Ayuso – Mur has pointed out before the judge Arturo Zamarriego who believes that this body did not hold any meeting on this subject, according to the same sources.

Throughout his statement, Mur would have insisted that the protocols must be taken as “clinical documents, applicable at the discretion of the doctor” and in no case as an administrative order, which should be signed by the Counselor. At this point the lawyer has commented that, in any case, the judge has no doubt that the protocols were mandatory.

“Left to their own devices”

Mur has declared as a witness this Thursday, in a day in which he has shared space in the courts with the former Minister of Social Policies, of Citizens, Alberto Reyero. Upon arrival at the court, where he also appeared as a witness, he was forceful with his vision of what happened: “People were left to their own devices.” The former Ciudadanos politician resigned on October 2, 2020 and sent a letter to the regional president in which he recommended seeking “unity among the institutions to defeat the virus.” After his resignation, he denounced the situation of the residences and described the protocols of the Ministry of Health as “unethical and possibly illegal.”

In the opinion of the prosecution lawyer, however, the most interesting statement was that of Mur, who was the one who signed the protocols after a meeting held with geriatric doctors and staff from the Reyero Department and in which the person who former health adviser to President Ayuso and former director of Hospitals in the Community of Madrid, Antonio Burgueño.

Mur has explained, according to the same lawyer, that the protocols were decided in a meeting in mid-March 2020 because the situation “was very serious” and they must “do something”, and that he signed them even though he disagreed with the scales of mobility and psychological problems that were taken into account to discriminate between patients.

“He has said that he signed them, though I did not agree with part of its content, and that he did it because he wanted to support geriatric doctors in hospitals who were desperate and needed support from the Administration so that they did not have to make a personal decision on things like this”.

After listening to these witnesses, the judge plans to request forensic reports that will allow him to continue with the investigation of the case and that will be directed, according to the lawyer, to find out if there was adequate treatment, or if the non-referral to hospitals of people from nursing homes had to do with the deaths or not .

With regard to Reyero, upon his arrival at the courts, he stressed that based on the protocols “people were excluded based on their situation of dependency or disability.” “This prevented them from being treated in hospitals and caused the people who stayed in the residences to die in conditions that I consider unworthy,” the former counselor stressed.

In this sense, it has stressed that, in addition, “there were no alternatives” to these hospital admissions, since in the hospital set up in Ifema Madrid to deal with the health crisis caused by the coronavirus “people from residences were not treated” and these centers were not “medicalized” either. “People were really left to their own devices,” she insisted.

Asked about the responsibility for what happened, the former counselor has specified that this does not correspond to him but to the judge, although he has acknowledged that “conclusions can be drawn” from everything he has been saying both in public pronouncements and in his book They died in an unworthy way “I think I have already said enough”, he has sentenced himself.