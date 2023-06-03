Home » A forty-year-old taboo broken. Zadina talked about the arrangement with Dukla and the conversation with Pospíchal behind locked doors
A forty-year-old taboo broken. Zadina talked about the arrangement with Dukla and the conversation with Pospíchal behind locked doors

He kept the beaver silent for forty years. It was only after four decades that coach Jozef Zadina spoke about what happened and happened when the Bohemians footballers were chasing the championship title in the 1982/83 league season, which they actually achieved on June 12 in the penultimate round after a 4:1 home win over Žilina. In the next episode of the program Kopačky na hrebíku, he also talked about where he got the confidence that after the defeat in Brno, the Klokans would not lose another match and would become champions of the Czechoslovak league.

