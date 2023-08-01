A French urban climber dies after falling from a building in Hong Kong

He was known on social networks for his shots taken hundreds of meters above the ground. Rémi Lucidi, better known as Rémi Enigma, a 30-year-old Frenchman, extreme sports and photography lover, died accidentally on Thursday July 27. He had undertaken the ascent of one of the Tregunter towers in Hong Kong, 220 meters high. According to local media, including the South China Morning Post, the man was reportedly last seen through the window of an apartment on the 68th floor of the residential tower. On his social networks, the climber regularly posted his exploits, with many photos taken at the top of multiple structures all over the world.

