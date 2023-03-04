Home Sports A fuel depot catches fire and explodes in Indonesia, killing at least 13 people
A fuel depot catches fire and explodes in Indonesia, killing at least 13 people

A fuel depot catches fire and explodes in Indonesia, killing at least 13 people

03/04/2023 at 02:54

The fire, with flames of up to 30 meters, made many residents flee and also caused 29 injuries

At least 13 personas died and another 29 are injured when an explosion and a large fire occur in a fuel depot of the state energy company Pertamina in North Jakarta. The fire, which started late Friday, originated from a pipeline in the reservoir’s supply system, Pertamina’s communications officer Eko Kristiawan was quoted as saying by Indonesian outlet Tempo. Kristiawan indicated that the company assisted in the evacuation of workers and neighbors in the area.

According to the videos and photos of the incident, it can be seen a big fire with llamas up to 30 meters and to numerous neighbors trying to flee in a densely populated area.

According to the authorities, the deposit had the capacity to house some 300,000 kiloliters.

In March 2021, at least five people were injured and 950 had to be evacuated in a Pertamina refinery fire in Balongan, West Java province.

