A full stadium, a singing announcer and Maradona’s supervision. Boca Juniors welcomed a famous reinforcement

He ran up a few steps, slapped the fans in the front row and slowly walked into the center circle with a smile. The announcer chanted his name: Edinsóóón Cavaáánííí! The striker with the face of a musketeer already knows what football tastes like at home in South America. However, he did not return to his native Uruguay, at thirty-six he will try the Argentine league for the first time.

Crowds of fans greeted him at the new address. Tarpaulins with Diego Maradona’s portrait shone on the stands of the illuminated stadium, which is shaped like a box of chocolates. The legend of Boky Juniors played in a blue-and-yellow jersey with ten, just like the fresh reinforcement.

“When I was twelve, I was standing where you are now,” Cavani told the fans from the pitch. “And I wanted to be where I am now.”

On the last evening of July, one big circle closed. Cavani was twenty when he left the Uruguayan club Danubio for Palermo. He could hardly have guessed it at the time, but he remained in Europe for the next sixteen years. He collected the most trophies with Paris PSG, he also stopped at Naples, Manchester United and Valencia. He scored 58 goals in the national team, only Luis Suárez (68) managed more. Do you know Cavani’s classic celebration? He stretches his arms as if holding a bow and shoots an imaginary arrow.

“After so many years when football gave me a little bit of everything, I’m here and I’m enjoying it,” he confided into the microphone in front of cheering fans.

They have high expectations from the new reinforcement. Boca finished seventh in the Argentinian league last season, with a seventeen-point deficit to champions River Plate. Will it be better with Cavani?

