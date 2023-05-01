A giant Schrödinger’s cat exhibits quantum effects at a new scale

The metaphor of Schrödinger’s cat is quite famous, and it helps to understand how in quantum mechanics a particle can have multiple states at the same time. A nice way to represent the superposition principle, but not something I would recommend for anyone wanting a quiet Sunday afternoon. Quantum physics, you know, is shocking.

Yes but, you will say, it is something that is worth it only at quantum levels, it has nothing to do with the macroscopic world we live in every day, right? And in fact, if you switch to the size of a real cat, you can rest assured: either he is alive or he is dead (hopefully the former, of course).

Yes, but there is always someone ready to upset what would be a very comfortable Sunday: the culprits in this case are the researchers of the Zurich Polytechnic. They have seen fit to create a “giant cat”, made of crystal and heavy the beauty of 16 micrograms.

“We have reached a new regime where quantum mechanics seems to work,” said Yiwen Chu proudly, who is evidently not at all concerned with quiet Sundays.

In the new experiment, the researchers shook a portion of the sapphire crystal in such a way that its atoms moving in two directions at the same time. It’s a distinction that “captures the spirit” of Schrödinger’s cat, says Chu.

The motion was limited to a portion of the crystal made up of 100 trillion atoms. This is quite a large portion that, if extracted from the rest of the crystal, it would be visible to the naked eyedice Chu.

We’re not talking about quantum effects visible to the naked eye … that would ruin your Sunday dessert. In fact, the source continues, “the wobbles of the atoms were tiny, about a millionth of a billionth of a millimeter – not exactly the scale of everyday objects.”

The fact that such an experiment has come to be done on a huge piece of crystal is still quite remarkable. And, as always, we’re thankful that no cats were harmed, not even this time.

Source: ScienceNews

Cover image: pampling