Home Sports A gift to the city of Brescia. Be a starting point
Sports

A gift to the city of Brescia. Be a starting point

by admin
A gift to the city of Brescia. Be a starting point

Mauro Ferrari, patron of Germani Brescia, rejoices in the Giornale di Brescia after his triumph at the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 in Turin: «This Cup is a gift to the city of Brescia, to all those people who suffered the deaths and economic hardships it has caused. I hope this joy will be the viaticum to put an end to the war as well. Sport is healthy competition and tough but always fair confrontation, this moment gives you happiness and a smile».

«This must be the starting point, I don’t know where we’ll end up but I’ve always been certain that this is a group of high-quality guys: now a week’s vacation for everyone and when we return we’ll see if we can compare notes to start again with even more enthusiasm».

See also  Milan Preview: It's about 6 points and Ibrahimovic will be the winner of the Reds and Blacks? _Match_naples_season

You may also like

The places of Leonardo da Vinci in Lombardy,...

Accident in Lanciano, a retired teacher dies in...

NBA All Star Game, Giannis Antetokounmpo scores and...

Liga: Barca beats Cadiz and returns to +8...

Where to see Turin-Cremonese on TV – breaking...

The mixed doubles semi-final match is released, Fan...

2023 NBA All-Star Game highlights: Team Giannis defeats...

2022 Shenzhen Marathon Results_Guangming.com

TV football program: at what time and on...

Paris St-Germain 4-3 Lille: Neymar carried off before...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy