Mauro Ferrari, patron of Germani Brescia, rejoices in the Giornale di Brescia after his triumph at the Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023 in Turin: «This Cup is a gift to the city of Brescia, to all those people who suffered the deaths and economic hardships it has caused. I hope this joy will be the viaticum to put an end to the war as well. Sport is healthy competition and tough but always fair confrontation, this moment gives you happiness and a smile».

«This must be the starting point, I don’t know where we’ll end up but I’ve always been certain that this is a group of high-quality guys: now a week’s vacation for everyone and when we return we’ll see if we can compare notes to start again with even more enthusiasm».