Tommaso Baldasso on Il Piccolo – Alessandria spoke in view of the former match against EA7 Emporio Armani Milano (scheduled for Sunday at 6.15pm on DAZN and DMAX): “A gigantic opponent. It will be special for me since I have an excellent relationship with everyone and I spent two important years in Milan. But I live it calmly, with the pleasure of seeing people I’m close to again. They are a very tough team and we can only try to do our best.”

“With Ettore there is respect and affection. I thank him for those words. He is a great coach who gives you everything and demands everything from you. I have to do my best to grow as a player and if in the future I am good enough to deserve the call from a top Euroleague club again it will be a dream come true. But I live this without pressure. I love this game and I work every day to improve myself.”

“It takes a little time because we are a lot of new players. We are looking for the best chemistry and these three victories in a row (Brindisi, Varese and Murcia, ed.) help.”

“I was asked to play as 1 and 2, having responsibilities and minutes. I want and need to play a lot. I have to grow in both roles to be useful in defense and concrete in attack. I don’t want to just be the player who makes an impact off the bench, but also do other things: learn to control the situation when I play point guard and be functional when I play with Dowe. I want to put the coach in difficulty and make him think: “this guy can’t sit down”.

