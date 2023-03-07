Of Mirko Graziano

After two consecutive victories, Motta’s team stopped, seeing the grenades approaching the standings at -1

Karamoh again. Again in a “direct confrontation”. As against Udinese, a month ago, the last success of Toro before last night. Bologna interrupts the streak of 3 consecutive victories away from home. The Frenchman, ex Inter, decides, also scoring last Tuesday against Juve. Goal number 4 in 2023 (but useless that of the Italian Cup, in Florence). The action-game is a pearl: Ilic fishes in the Sanabria area, a delightful side of the Paraguayan, serpentine in traffic and winning touch under the measure of Karamoh. Granata is now one point behind seventh place. And we go back to dreaming of Europe.

Toro’s ferocious approach: pressing everywhere, dominating second balls, Ilic doesn’t throw away a ball, Linetty is a lion, Schuurs is relentless, Buongiorno attacks very high. And forward so much quality in every play. Bologna? Non-existent for at least an hour, low rhythms, too lazy awakening in the finale. Ivan Juric confirms the eleven of the derby. Thiago Motta restarts with Barrow as central forward, Arnautovic remains on the bench for 90′. Only Toro in the first half. Five minutes go by and Sanabria takes down Sosa, breaks through on the right and his very dangerous cross-shot finds the opposition, by no means trivial, by Skorupski. On the left, Rodriguez instead finds the right corridor: cross and close header from Singo, who however in fact delivers a comfortable ball to the rossoblù goalkeeper. So, in the 14th minute, Miranchuk doesn’t kick very well without fail. Shortly after comes the splendid play that unlocks the race. The rossoblù reaction was inadequate: only normal administration for Milinkovic-Savic before the break. See also Europa League and Conference League playoffs: the results of the first leg matches. Tottenham defeated

The Bull starts again strong. So Thiago Motta changes: inside Zirkzee for Soriano; Barrow widens to the left, Bologna goes into trident practice. Orsolini enters the game, flies all alone in front of Milinkovic Savic, but Schuurs’ slide return is monstrous. The last real opportunity is still grenade: Vojvoda wastes his header on Radonjic’s center. “We want to reach the top,” says Karamoh. «Bravo for the Bull», admits Thiago Motta.