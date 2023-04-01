What exactly happened in Munich? The thirteenth minute was running, Bayern’s French defender Upamecano sent a pass to Sané from deep in his own half. Although it was long, Kobel started in front of the penalty area to secure the ball. He extended with his right hand to kick the ball to safety. But he inexplicably missed and the ball rolled into the net. Even before he crossed the goal line, the 25-year-old Swiss grabbed his head. And with him the complete team of Borussia, including its fans.

“We’re only human, nobody blamed Gregor,” said Borussia captain Marco Reus after the match. “Of course, a moment like that marks you. Moreover, we got the second goal early when we let Müller free from a corner kick. And everyone knows how smart he is , he can find the right place. Our confidence went down a lot, then it was difficult to get back into the game,” added the 33-year-old German international.

Dortmund failed to do so either. In the 23rd minute, he conceded for the third time, when Müller hit again from close range, shortly after the break Coman made it 4:0. Bayern then took off the gas, allowing the visitors to reduce. “After twenty-three minutes, the match was over. Defeat hurts a lot,” coach Edin Teržič sighed.

Victorious debut of new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel "I couldn't imagine a better premiere. But we started very nervously, we lost too many balls. A lucky first goal got us on our feet, then we dominated the pitch. But there is still room for improvement. A change of coach always brings unrest to the team, both sides have to get used to each other. The most important thing is that we won. We are leading the league, which will give us peace of mind and confidence."

“At halftime, there was a storm in the dressing room, the coach scolded us. He was annoyed by how we behaved in some situations,” Reus pointed out. “Although we dropped in the second half, Bayern played excellently, they could have scored more goals. In short, it wasn’t our night,” added Reus.