A goal from heaven that brought back dark memories to Rulík. I experienced so much that I could write a book
A goal from heaven that brought back dark memories to Rulík. I experienced so much that I could write a book

It was a bit of a goal from heaven. Třinec had an “unsuccessful” power play, the announcer announced a commercial break just at the break, but the referees went to the penalty area to play back one seemingly inconspicuous moment. And when they returned to the ice after three minutes of examination, they strongly pointed to the center, thereby confirming that Roman Will knocked Andrej Nestrašil’s “invisible” shot over the line with concrete. And that Třinec loses by just one goal less than seven minutes before the end. “I will not comment on it because I have experienced so much that I could write a book. And that’s probably all,” Pardubice coach Radim Rulík said somewhat mysteriously after the match, despite the fact that his team defended the victory in the end.

