It was a golden ski world championship, it must be said, for Head. Athletes wearing the brand won a total of 13 medals.

Il Direttore di HEAD Racing, Rainer Salzgeber, analyzing the races of the World Championships he comments: “We never set goals, but we always want to give our best. And I must say that we succeeded. This is the second consecutive major event where the women’s team has won medals in every discipline. In the men’s team, we missed Atle Lie McGrath, who was unable to participate due to injury. We had high hopes that she would win a medal, especially in the slalom. Every single medal was a real highlight, the highlights for me were the two medals won by Alexis Pinturault at the home World Cup, the gold won by James Crawford and the silver by Nina Ortlieb. This world championship has generally been very successful. It was challenging races under very fair conditions. The weather and snow conditions were excellent. We have never had such well-prepared races in a major event before. The organization of the World Championships was brilliant.”

As for the medal of Lena Dürr, salt giver dice: “It was really nice that Lena Dürr won a medal. At the Olympics you struggled after fourth place, now you finished with bronze. If she had skied the bottom of the slope like she had the first three quarters, she would have fared even better”.