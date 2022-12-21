From 12 January the Sky platform will broadcast the Hero Cup from Abu Dhabi. And from 29 September to 1 October it will be the turn of the most awaited tournament that will take place in Italy for the first time

The great golf becomes the protagonist on TV. On Sky, in fact, from 12 January on channel 206 Sky Sport Golf will come on. Which at the end of September will broadcast the most awaited appointment of 2023: the Ryder Cup, the most prestigious team tournament in the world, which will take place for the first time in Italy.

Furthermore, on Sky and in streaming on Now, it will be possible to watch over 35 live tournaments per season: the 4 majors with Augusta Masters, PGA Championship, US Open Championship and The Open Championship, the World Golf Championships, the events of the DP World international circuit Tour, which includes the men’s Italian Open next May.

NAIL — The big event in 2023 will be the Ryder Cup, the most important international team golf event scheduled between 29 September and 1 October at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome. Although enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the Hero Cup, which will be held from 13 to 15 January in Abu Dhabi: a spectacular team competition will take place in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with a representative made up of players from Great Britain and Ireland opposing the team of Continental Europe.

INTERVENTIONS — “We are very proud to enrich our home of sport with a channel entirely dedicated to golf, in the year in which an exceptional event such as the Ryder Cup will be held in Italy for the first time” said Marzio Perrelli, Executive Vice President Sport of Sky. And Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: “Excitement is building in Italy as the country prepares to host its first Ryder Cup in 2023. We are delighted to partner with Sky Sports to be able to ensure Italian fans to enjoy the largest team tournament in golf, as well as DP World Tour events from around the world.” See also Liverpool vs Manchester City preview: Salah is in excellent form and Manchester City's offensive is weak

